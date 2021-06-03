BlackRock Inc. Buys 425,084 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $589,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $216,646,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.37.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

