BlackRock Inc. Buys 78,980 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.76% of Medpace worth $634,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

