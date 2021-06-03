BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.85% of Elastic worth $584,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

