BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Acceleron Pharma worth $627,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.03. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

