BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.60% of Brunswick worth $639,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BC shares. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

