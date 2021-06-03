BlackRock Inc. Has $586.80 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.35% of Hillenbrand worth $586,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

