BlackRock Inc. Has $591.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Cimarex Energy worth $591,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 147,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

XEC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.