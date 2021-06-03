BlackRock Inc. Has $595.13 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.62% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $595,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

