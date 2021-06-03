BlackRock Inc. Has $596.05 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $596,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,198 shares of company stock worth $4,995,301. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

