BlackRock Inc. Has $603.76 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.38% of Black Hills worth $603,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Black Hills by 11.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

