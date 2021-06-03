BlackRock Inc. Has $605.89 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.00% of IDACORP worth $605,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDACORP by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 161.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 240,376 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $8,950,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

