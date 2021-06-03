BlackRock Inc. Has $609.16 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.51% of Meritage Homes worth $609,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

