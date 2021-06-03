BlackRock Inc. Has $615.30 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.73% of Daqo New Energy worth $615,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

