BlackRock Inc. Has $627.78 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.42% of Thor Industries worth $627,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.06. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

