BlackRock Inc. Has $637.66 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.50% of CIT Group worth $637,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

