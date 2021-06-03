BlackRock Inc. Has $641.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.30% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $641,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $344,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

