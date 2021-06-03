BlackRock Inc. Has $645.54 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.64% of DaVita worth $645,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

