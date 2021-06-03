BlackRock Inc. Has $647.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.20% of Vipshop worth $647,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

