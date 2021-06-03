BlackRock Inc. Has $649.08 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.96% of Balchem worth $649,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.89 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

