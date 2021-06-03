BlackRock Inc. Has $653.11 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.34% of Natera worth $653,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,038 shares of company stock worth $31,533,538. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

