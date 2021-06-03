BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.46% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $625,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

ABG stock opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.06. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

