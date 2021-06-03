BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $650,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

