BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.67% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $595,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

