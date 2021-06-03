BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.65% of Sleep Number worth $592,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $7,365,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

