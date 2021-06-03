BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $61,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $887.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $822.95. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

