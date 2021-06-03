BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,674,211 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.01% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $586,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 613,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

