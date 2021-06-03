BlackRock Inc. Purchases 253,935 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.86% of Woodward worth $602,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,089 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

