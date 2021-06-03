BlackRock Inc. Purchases 282,548 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.75% of Glaukos worth $610,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Glaukos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

