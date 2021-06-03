BlackRock Inc. Purchases 420,385 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.86% of Donaldson worth $649,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

