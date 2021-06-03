BlackRock Inc. Purchases 463,677 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.18% of Synovus Financial worth $623,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

