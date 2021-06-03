BlackRock Inc. Purchases 484,123 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.87% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $617,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.