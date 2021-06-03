BlackRock Inc. Purchases 533,692 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.16% of Select Medical worth $604,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,235. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

