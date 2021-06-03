BlackRock Inc. Purchases 66,386 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.68% of Paylocity worth $653,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

