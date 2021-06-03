BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.76% of CubeSmart worth $591,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.95 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

