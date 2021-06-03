BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.63% of Shake Shack worth $645,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

