BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.97% of Syneos Health worth $630,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

