BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 573,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.56% of Avista worth $614,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,159 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.