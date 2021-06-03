BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,588 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.60% of Community Bank System worth $604,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

