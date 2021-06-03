BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,100,418 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,100,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.40% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $585,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.