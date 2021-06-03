BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,496 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.65% of Sleep Number worth $592,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $112.57 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.15.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

