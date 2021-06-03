BlackRock Inc. Sells 81,232 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,661,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.59% of Rollins worth $607,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.