BlackRock Inc. Sells 84,965 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.45% of Helen of Troy worth $589,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $208.90 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

