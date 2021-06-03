BlackRock Inc. Sells 84,965 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.45% of Helen of Troy worth $589,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

