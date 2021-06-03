BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BKT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 113,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
