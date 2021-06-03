BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BKT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 113,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

