BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BKN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
