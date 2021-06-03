BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BKN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

