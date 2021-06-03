BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.