BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,486. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $16.29.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

