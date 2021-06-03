BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 37,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $15.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

