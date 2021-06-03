BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,187. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
