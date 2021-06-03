BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,187. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.