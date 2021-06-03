BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MUJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 44,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.91.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
