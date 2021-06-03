BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 44,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

